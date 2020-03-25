The Latest: Shields’ fight against Dicaire postponed

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Claressa Shields’ fight against Marie-Eve Dicaire has been postponed.

Shields and Dicaire were supposed to have a 154-pound unification bout May 9 in Flint, Michigan. Salita Promotions announced the postponement, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Salita Promotions said it would monitor the situation and work to announce a new date at some point.

“Unfortunately, the real fight is outside the ring right now,” promoter Dmitriy Salita said in a statement. “Once our invisible opponent is beaten, we can get back to watching two undefeated champions and the two best super welterweights in the world vie for the undisputed world title as Claressa Shields continues to build her incredible legacy in female boxing.”