The Latest: Sheriff: Man shot after concert tickets argument

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a sheriff’s deputy who shot a man who fired his weapon at a horse-racing track (all times local):

10:10 p.m.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says a man who was told no more tickets were available to an Ice Cube concert at a racetrack was shot by a sheriff’s deputy after he fired his gun into a crowd.

The department says in a news release that the man, whose name and age were not given, came to the ticket window at the Del Mar Fairgrounds about 6:40 p.m.

Shortly after he was told there were no more tickets, an argument ensued and nearby deputies came to the scene. The department says the man pulled out a silver-plated semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots into an area crowded with people. The deputies shot him.

The department says the man was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. His condition has not been released.

The department says it appears no one else was injured