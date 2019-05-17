The Latest: Students called doctor’s behavior ‘open secret’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on an investigation into a former Ohio State team doctor (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Ohio State University’s president says it’s not clear whether anyone ever went to authorities to report a former doctor now accused of sexually abusing more than 150 male students.

Findings from a yearlong investigation released Friday say numerous university personnel knew about complaints of abuse that continued nearly 20 years into the late 1990s.

School President Michael Drake says the report doesn’t address whether anyone went to law enforcement or if they were required to at the time.

But he says the report shows the university fell short of its responsibility to its students. He calls that regrettable and inexcusable.

Investigators found that at least 177 male students say they were sexually abused by the late Dr. Richard Strauss.

Drake says the university has spent $6 million on the investigation.