The Latest: Students called doctor’s behavior ‘open secret’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on an investigation into a former Ohio State team doctor (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Investigators say a former Ohio State University doctor sexually abused male student athletes in at least nine facilities across campus.

A report released Friday confirmed previous allegations that more than half the abuse reports against the late Richard Strauss happened in Larkins Hall, a university athletic facility that has since been demolished.

The report also confirms earlier accusations of a “sexualized environment” at Larkins involving male voyeurs loitering in the men’s locker room, showers and saunas.

But investigators also say they received reports of abuse by Strauss at other facilities including Woody Hayes Athletic Center, St. John Arena, the OSU Ice Rink, Ohio Stadium, and Jesse Owens Recreation Center.

A yearlong investigation says that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students and that university personnel at the time knew about complaints.