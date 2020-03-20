The Latest: Pro Motocross Championship delays season start

The Latest on the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Pro Motocross Championship has pushed back the start its season until June 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

MX Sports Pro Racing, which operates the series, canceled the season-opening Hangtown Classic on Thursday and revised the rest of the schedule a day later.

The opener of the 11-race season now will be in Jacksonville, Florida, followed by a race in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, on June 20. The season will conclude Sept. 5 in Pala, California.