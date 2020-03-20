The Latest: Pro Motocross Championship delays season start

<p> A general view of Wembley Stadium in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. UEFA has formally proposed postponing the 2020 European Championship for one year because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Norwegian soccer association says the new tournament dates will be June 11 to July 11. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) </p>

The Latest on the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Pro Motocross Championship has pushed back the start its season until June 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

MX Sports Pro Racing, which operates the series, canceled the season-opening Hangtown Classic on Thursday and revised the rest of the schedule a day later.

The opener of the 11-race season now will be in Jacksonville, Florida, followed by a race in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, on June 20. The season will conclude Sept. 5 in Pala, California.