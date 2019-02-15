The Latest: After recent rain, blue sky greets skiers for GS

ARE, Sweden (AP) — The Latest on the skiing world championships (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Fresh off winning the Alpine combined, French skier Alexis Pinturault took a 0.10-second lead over Marcel Hirscher after the first run in the giant slalom at the world championships.

Hirscher, the defending world and Olympic giant slalom champion from Austria, was in an ideal attacking position going into the second run after shrugging off flu-like symptoms to ski.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was in third place, 0.18 seconds off the lead. The only other skier within a half-second of Pinturault was Thomas Fanara of France, who was 0.42 behind.

Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen led by 0.07 after the first checkpoint, but slipped at a turn moments later and wound up in eighth place.

Results weren’t official as there were lower-ranked skiers yet to finish.

Pinturault won the combined on Monday for his first individual gold medal at a worlds or Olympics.