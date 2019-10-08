The Latest: Pair get month terms for rigging child’s exams

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the college admissions bribery scandal (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

A business executive and his wife have each been sentenced to a month in prison for paying $125,000 to rig their daughter’s college entrance exams.

Gregory and Marcia Abbott, of New York and Colorado, were sentenced in Boston’s federal court Tuesday after pleading guilty to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Authorities say they paid $50,000 to have a test proctor correct their daughter’s ACT exam in 2018, along with $75,000 to rig her SAT subject tests. They kept the scheme hidden from their daughter.

Prosecutors had requested sentences of eight months in prison and a $40,000 fine for each.

Gregory Abbott was chairman and CEO of International Dispensing Corporation in New York until he took a leave of absence in March. Marcia Abbott is a former magazine editor and writer.