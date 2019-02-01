The Latest: Ohio State offers counseling to men accusing doc

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on a former Ohio State team doctor accused of sexual misconduct against students decades ago (all times local):

6 p.m.

Ohio State says it will use a third-party facilitator to help provide free counseling for former students who allege sexual misconduct by a university team doctor decades ago.

Over 150 alumni have reported they experienced misconduct by the late Dr. Richard Strauss between 1979 and 1997. An investigation is ongoing .

A letter sent Friday to 115,000 alumni from that era says Praesidium will help alumni access counseling needed because of Strauss’ conduct, and no contact with OSU is required. Those who already pursued such counseling because of Strauss can seek further resources through Praesidium.

Some Strauss accusers have sued OSU , arguing it ignored or didn’t stop Strauss’ misconduct.

An attorney for some plaintiffs says the counseling offer is a positive step but decades late.

Strauss died in 2005.