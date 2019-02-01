The Latest: Ohio State offers counseling to men accusing doc

<p> FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Men alleging Ohio State ignored or failed to stop sexual misconduct by Strauss are recommending their lawsuits be handled by one of the mediation teams used in nationally known cases involving Michigan State and Penn State. But Ohio State says it won't agree to that because the handling of those cases led to controversy. The university is recommending that a former federal judge or a federal appeals court mediator be used instead in the two lawsuits against it. (Ohio State University via AP, File) </p>

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on a former Ohio State team doctor accused of sexual misconduct against students decades ago (all times local):

6 p.m.

Ohio State says it will use a third-party facilitator to help provide free counseling for former students who allege sexual misconduct by a university team doctor decades ago.

Over 150 alumni have reported they experienced misconduct by the late Dr. Richard Strauss between 1979 and 1997. An investigation is ongoing .

A letter sent Friday to 115,000 alumni from that era says Praesidium will help alumni access counseling needed because of Strauss’ conduct, and no contact with OSU is required. Those who already pursued such counseling because of Strauss can seek further resources through Praesidium.

Some Strauss accusers have sued OSU , arguing it ignored or didn’t stop Strauss’ misconduct.

An attorney for some plaintiffs says the counseling offer is a positive step but decades late.

Strauss died in 2005.