The Latest: No ruling as judge reviews death of Jordan’s dad

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on efforts by one of two men serving a life sentence for the 1993 murder of Michael Jordan’s father to convince a court that he didn’t do it (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A judge says he needs time to consider whether to allow an inmate to proceed with arguments that he was wrongfully convicted of participating in the murder of Michael Jordan’s father in 1993.

Superior Court Judge Winston Gilchrist heard arguments Wednesday by Daniel Green, who claims he helped dump James Jordan’s body but didn’t kill him. Green was convicted of first-degree murder, and two state courts upheld the conviction. Another man is also serving a life sentence for the killing.

Gilchrist heard three hours of arguments from attorneys for Green and the state attorney general’s office, which opposes his efforts to prove his innocence. The judge is considering whether Green should get a full evidentiary hearing that could possibly lead to a new trial, or if Green’s effort should be denied.

Gilchrist said he was going to reread documents in the case and then issue a ruling at a later date.