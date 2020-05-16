The Latest: New York to reopen horse tracks, Watkins Glen

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

——

New York will allow horse racing tracks and Watkins Glen International car track to reopen with the easing of the coronavirus outbreak.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday was quick to add a caveat: “No crowds. No fans.”

At his daily briefing, the Democrat says he could envision a return of Major League Baseball in New York, also without fans. “If it works economically, that would be great,” he says.