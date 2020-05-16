The Latest: New York to reopen horse tracks, Watkins Glen

<p> A lone fan of Fortuna Duesseldorf watches from far the Merkur Spiel-Arena prior to the Bundesliga soccer match between Duesseldorf and Paderborn in Duesseldorf, Germany, Saturday, May 16, 2020. The German Bundesliga becomes the world's first major soccer league to resume after a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Roland Weihrauch/DPA via AP) </p>

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

——

New York will allow horse racing tracks and Watkins Glen International car track to reopen with the easing of the coronavirus outbreak.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday was quick to add a caveat: “No crowds. No fans.”

At his daily briefing, the Democrat says he could envision a return of Major League Baseball in New York, also without fans. “If it works economically, that would be great,” he says.