The Latest: NCAA suspends infraction hearings, arguments

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The NCAA says hearings and oral arguments in infractions cases have been suspended through May 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA announced the move in a statement on its website Friday. It applies to cases before the infractions committee, appeals and the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process created to handle complex cases in the wake of the federal corruption investigation into college basketball.

Deadlines for schools in pending cases to file briefs and other documentation remain in effect, including the release of rulings.