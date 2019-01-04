The Latest: NBA says it is entitled to cut of sports bets

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on a call from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for states to resist federal regulation of sports betting: (all times local):

4 p.m.

The National Basketball Association says it is entitled to a cut of sports betting money because its business would suffer from a betting scandal.

NBA Senior Vice President Dan Spillane says the league should get one-quarter of 1 percent of the total amount bet on basketball games.

Spillane says sports betting is based on the league’s product: basketball games.

Spillane was responding to a call by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Friday for states to oppose a bill that would give the federal government control of regulating sports betting.

Christie told lawmakers from gambling states they should resist so-called “integrity fees” as well as the mandatory use of official league data.

Leagues have been unsuccessful so far in getting states to agree to pay them a cut of sports betting.