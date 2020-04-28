The Latest: Navy coach Niumatalolo waits out virus in Hawaii

<p> A TV cameraman films in the empty stadium as a part of precaution against the new coronavirus during the pre-season baseball game between Doosan Bears and LG Twins in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. South Korea's professional baseball league has decided to begin its new season on May 5, initially without fans, following a postponement over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) </p>

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo is waiting out the coronavirus pandemic with his family in his native Hawaii.

“We were planning on being here a week, and we’ve been here two months now,” he said Tuesday.

Niumatalolo arrived for spring break at the beginning of March, and when the pandemic shutdown began he and his family decided to stay. He has a home in Hawaii and is there with his wife, his daughter and her family, and one of his two sons.

“This is a pretty bad time, but we’re OK,” he said. “It’s actually a blessing to be together.”