The Latest: Athletes stand up for LeBron after Trump insult

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s comments on former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James (all times local):

3 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Melania Trump says it appears that LeBron James is “working to do good things” and that the first lady would be willing to visit the new school he opened in Ohio.

The statement from Stephanie Grisham on Saturday came hours after a late-night tweet from President Donald Trump in which he derided James’ intelligence, saying it “wasn’t easy” to make the NBA superstar look smart.

Grisham says, “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation.”

The statement notes that Mrs. Trump has been promoting her Be Best campaign and talking to children about the “importance of responsible online behavior.” Grisham adds that the first lady “would be open” to visiting James’ school.

The statement doesn’t criticize the president.