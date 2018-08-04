The Latest: Athletes stand up for LeBron after Trump insult

<p> FILE - In this July 30, 2018 file photo LeBron James listens to a question at a news conference after the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on the basketball superstar. Trump tweeted late Friday, Aug. 3 that James was interviewed "by the dumbest man on television," CNN anchor Don Lemon, but that he "made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do."(AP Photo/Phil Long, File) </p>

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s comments on former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James (all times local):

3 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Melania Trump says it appears that LeBron James is “working to do good things” and that the first lady would be willing to visit the new school he opened in Ohio.

The statement from Stephanie Grisham on Saturday came hours after a late-night tweet from President Donald Trump in which he derided James’ intelligence, saying it “wasn’t easy” to make the NBA superstar look smart.

Grisham says, “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation.”

The statement notes that Mrs. Trump has been promoting her Be Best campaign and talking to children about the “importance of responsible online behavior.” Grisham adds that the first lady “would be open” to visiting James’ school.

The statement doesn’t criticize the president.