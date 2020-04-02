The Latest: MLS extends training moratorium through April 24

<p> A locked gate is seen by the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City was due to play Burnley in an English Premier League soccer match Saturday March 14, 2020, after all English soccer games were cancelled due to the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/Jon Super) </p>

The Latest on the effects of the new coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Major League Soccer has extended its training moratorium through April 24 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Team facilities are closed to players and staff — except for players requiring treatment that cannot be administered at their homes.

Players are expected to remain in market with their teams during the moratorium to avoid the spread of the virus. The league will consider individual requests for players to travel to another city by car.

MLS teams were two games into the season when it was suspended on March 12. A Philadelphia Union player with mild symptoms recently tested positive for the virus.