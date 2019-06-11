The Latest: Mistrial on last counts in ex-NFL player trial

<p> Sitting in Superior Court in Vista, Kellen Winslow, Jr., is flanked by two of his three defense attorneys, Brian Watkins, left, and Elizabeth Bahr, right, as he listens to closing arguments to jury from Deputy District Attorney, Dan Owens on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Vista, Calif. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool) </p>

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the rape case against former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. (all times local):

11:37 a.m.

A California judge has declared a mistrial on remaining counts against former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. after the jury that earlier convicted him of raping a homeless woman remained deadlocked on other charges.

The San Diego County Superior Court judge on Tuesday also denied a defense motion to dismiss the undecided allegations involving the alleged rapes of a hitchhiker and an unconscious teen.

On Monday, the jurors convicted Winslow of raping a 58-year-old woman and told the court they were deadlocked on the other charges.

The judge ordered them to return to deliberations, but the panel quickly informed the court Tuesday it was hopelessly deadlocked.