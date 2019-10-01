The Latest: Miller-Uibo cruises in 400 semis

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships (all times local):

9.15 p.m.

Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo has cruised into the final of the women’s 400 meters, qualifying fastest despite visibly easing off on the final stretch.

The Bahamian won her semifinal in 49.66 seconds, well ahead of Wadeline Jonathas of the United States. The Nigeria-born Bahraini runner Salwa Eid Naser won another semifinal in 49.79, while Jamaica’s Stephenie Ann McPherson took the third in 50.70.

Miller-Uibo is chasing her first gold medal at a world championships after 400 silver in 2015 and 200 bronze in 2017. The final is Thursday.