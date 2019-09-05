The Latest: Michigan State official out after federal probe

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on the consequences of a federal investigation into how Michigan State University handled sexual assault and harassment complaints (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Michigan State University says its chief academic officer has resigned after the school was fined $4.5 million in a federal investigation into how it handled sexual harassment and assault complaints.

President Samuel Stanley Jr. said in a statement Thursday that MSU “must have a culture of accountability.” He says Provost June Youatt has stepped down.

Stanley says Youatt and former President Lou Anna Simon failed to appropriately respond to allegations against William Strampel, a medical school dean. Strampel was recently sentenced to a year in jail.

Strampel was accused of sexually harassing students and failing to monitor Larry Nassar, a former sports doctor who molested women and girls.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says MSU created a “sexually hostile environment” by inadequately responding to students’ complaints against Nassar and Strampel.