The Latest: Michael Dyer out at World Series of Poker

LAS VEGAS (AP) The Latest on the no-limit Texas Hold `em main event in Las Vegas (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Houston resident Michael Dyer has gone out in third place at the no-limit Texas Hold `em main event of the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

The 32-year-old was eliminated Saturday, the third day of play at the final table. He takes home $3.75 million.

Dyer opened the day with 26.2 million chips and put his last 22.2 million on the line on ace of hearts and 10 of diamonds. But Tony Miles had the strongest hand.

Miles increased his chip count to 203.5 million with his ace of spades and jack of hearts.

The community cards laid out on the table were three of diamonds, five of spades, queen of clubs, jack of clubs and queen of hearts.

Miles and John Cynn are competing for the grand prize of $8.8 million.

5:20 p.m.

The centerpiece no-limit Texas Hold `em main event of the World Series of Poker is down to the final three players in contention for the top prize of $8.8 million.

The famed tournament will wrap up Saturday in Las Vegas. Each of the men is guaranteed to go home at least $3.75 million richer.

Poker pro Tony Miles is the chip leader with 238.9 million chips. The 32-year-old resident of Lake Mary, Florida, had not cashed at the series until last month, when he won about $6,400.

The player with the second-most chips is Indiana resident John Cynn. The 33-year-old has 128.7 million chips. He barely missed the final table two years ago, finishing in 11th place.

Houston resident Michael Dyer is beginning play Saturday with only 26.2 million chips.