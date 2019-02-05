The Latest: Women’s super-G shortened at worlds

ARE, Sweden (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

The men’s super-G will take place on Wednesday as scheduled, despite some calls for the race to be delayed following the late arrival of some competitors to the world championships.

Many teams have been affected by canceled flights from central Europe, which has led to the staggered arrival of athletes and their equipment. The opening men’s downhill training session was canceled Tuesday.

However, organizers said the super-G — the opening men’s event at the championships — will go ahead as planned, with a start time of 12.30 p.m. local time.

Norwegian racer Kjetil Jansrud was on the start list, two weeks after breaking two bones in his hand in a fall in training in Kitzbuehel, Austria. The Olympic champion in super-G from 2014 has previously said the injury should take six weeks to heal but that he was willing to race with “some sort of handicap.”

Jansrud’s compatriot, Olympic downhill champion Aksel Lund Svindal, was also on the list and will be the 11th skier out in the next-to-last race of his career.