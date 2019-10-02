The Latest: McLeod back on form in 110 hurdles semis

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships on Wednesday (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

After a rocky last 18 months, Olympic and world 110-meter hurdles champion Omar McLeod looks back on form at the right time.

The Jamaican struggled with injuries in 2018 and inconsistent form this season but qualified fastest from the semifinals in 13.08 seconds ahead of the final later Wednesday. Next fastest was Grant Holloway of the United States, the only man who has run sub-13 seconds this year, in 13.10.

The 2015 world champion Sergei Shubenkov, a Russian competing as a neutral athlete, started slow but finished hard to qualify second behind Holloway.

“This guy is really fast from the start and he is a tough competitor to run against,” Shubenkov said of Holloway. “We’ll see each other in the final, and the final will be hot.”

The third semifinal went to Spain’s Olympic silver medalist Orlando Ortega.

Earlier, defending champion Hellen Obiri eased into the final of the women’s 5,000 meters with the fastest semifinal time.

Ethiopia’s Tsehay Gemechu won the second semifinal ahead of Germany’s Konstanze Klostermann, an athlete from the Nike Oregon Project stable headed until recently by banned coach Alberto Salazar.