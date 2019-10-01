The Latest: Lyles wins 200 to deny de Grasse gold again

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

Noah Lyles of the United States won the world championship in the 200 meters with a strong finish, as Canada’s Andre de Grasse was once again denied a gold medal.

Lyles, the Diamond League winner, took the victory in 19.83 seconds, 0.12 faster than de Grasse. The Canadian adds a silver to his three career bronze medals in the world championships. He also has one Olympic silver and two bronzes.

Third place went to Alex Quinonez of Ecuador after Britain’s Adam Gemili faded badly on the final stretch, finishing fourth.

Defending world champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey was fifth.

It was the third gold medal of the night for the U.S. after wins for Sam Kendricks in the pole vault and Donavan Brazier in the 800.