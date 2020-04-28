The Latest: Louisville Slugger making masks for public

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The maker of Louisville Slugger baseball bats for Wilson Sporting Goods is producing non-medical masks to help benefit food banks.

Louisville-based Hillerich & Bradsby Co. says in a release its Maskonic masks are reusable, water repellent and treated with a bactericide that lasts for up to 10 washes. Inspired by its Bionic gloves line, company president and CEO John Hillerich said, “this was a natural progression, particularly in a time of global crisis.” He cited the need for protective equipment in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and added that H&B has channeled its production and supply chain toward making masks for the public.

Maskonic will sell the masks online at www.maskonic.com and www.bionicgloves.com with free shipping. Partial proceeds from sales will go to Feeding America food banks. The 164-year-old company is also shipping masks to its employees.