The Latest: Lizzo wins third Grammy after opening telecast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday at Los Angeles’ Staples Center (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Lizzo has won the Grammy for best pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts” in what is already shaping up to be a big night for the R&B singer-songwriter.

The award was the first handed out during Sunday’s Grammy Awards telecast from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

But Lizzo had already won two Grammys before the telecast. She won best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome” and best urban contemporary album for “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

She accepted the third award minutes after opening the show with a medley of “Truth Hurts” and “Cuz I Love You,” a performance she started by dedicating the night to former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier Sunday.

“This whole week I’ve been lost in my problems, stressed out,” Lizzo said as she accepted her third award. “Then in an instant all of that can go away.”