The Latest: After recent rain, blue sky greets skiers for GS

ARE, Sweden (AP) — The Latest on the skiing world championships (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Henrik Kristoffersen captured his first skiing world championships gold medal by winning the giant slalom thanks to a brilliant second run.

The Norwegian was in third place after the first leg but toppled leader Alexis Pinturault and favorite Marcel Hirscher to win by 0.20 seconds.

Hirscher took silver and Pinturault won bronze, 0.42 seconds behind Kristoffersen.

Kristoffersen had finished fourth in his last three races at the world championships — the giant slalom and slalom in 2017 and the slalom in 2015.