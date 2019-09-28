The Latest: Korir fastest in 800 heats as Amos withdraws

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships (all times local):

6:00 p.m.

The men’s 800 meters has been thrown wide open after Nijel Amos of Botswana, the fastest in the world this year, withdrew unexpectedly.

In July, Amos ran the fastest time of anyone since 2012, but he then struggled with injury problems before returning to action last month. The Botswanan said on Instagram he had a tight Achilles tendon.

In his absence, Kenya’s Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir was fastest in 1 minute 45.16, while Diamond League winner Donovan Brazier of the United States won his heat in 1:46.04.

“I know messing around has gotten me into trouble in the past, so I was like, ‘If you get first you’re in the next round no matter what event it is,'” Brazier said.

Defending champion Karsten Warholm of Norway was fastest in the 400 hurdles semifinals. U.S. champion Rai Benjamin and Brazil’s Alison dos Santos won the other two semifinals. Two-time Diamond League champion Kyron McMaster was disqualified after breaking a hurdle.

In the men’s discus, 2017 silver medalist Daniel Stahl of Sweden was streets ahead in qualifying with a 67.88-meter throw. Mason Finley of the U.S. won bronze two years ago but failed to reach the final Saturday.