The Latest: WKC’s new dog hard to pronounce, harder to meet

<p> Primadonna, a grand champion Nederlandse kooikerhondje, sticks close to handler Deborah Bean at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in New York. The Nederlandse kooikerhondje are one of two new breeds at Westminster this year, and also perhaps the most shy. Unlike the gregarious labs or curious terriers, the Nederlandse kooikerhondjes almost all stayed hidden away in their crates until it was their turn in the ring. (AP Photo/Jake Seiner) </p>

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Westminster Kennel Club dog show (all times local):

10:52 p.m.

A wire fox terrier called King has become America’s top dog.

King was chosen best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Wire fox terriers have won 15 times at the nation’s most prestigious pooch pageant, far more than any other breed.

A Havanese named Bono came in second among the more than 2,800 dogs who entered.

Also in the final ring were Bean the popular Sussex spaniel, Burns the crowd-pleasing longhaired dachshund, Wilma the boxer and Baby Lars the bouviers des Flandres.