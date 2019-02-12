The Latest: WKC’s new dog hard to pronounce, harder to meet

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Westminster Kennel Club dog show (all times local):

10:52 p.m.

A wire fox terrier called King has become America’s top dog.

King was chosen best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Wire fox terriers have won 15 times at the nation’s most prestigious pooch pageant, far more than any other breed.

A Havanese named Bono came in second among the more than 2,800 dogs who entered.

Also in the final ring were Bean the popular Sussex spaniel, Burns the crowd-pleasing longhaired dachshund, Wilma the boxer and Baby Lars the bouviers des Flandres.