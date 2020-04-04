The Latest: Kenny replaces McCarthy as Ireland manager

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Stephen Kenny is the new Ireland soccer manager after replacing Mick McCarthy in a planned move brought forward by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Football Association of Ireland announces that Mick McCarthy is to be succeeded as national team manager by Stephen Kenny with immediate effect,” the FAI said in a statement. “The handover has been agreed with both men in light of the delay to the European Championship playoffs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

McCarthy had originally been due to stay in charge until July 31, after the Euro 2020 finals – now put back a year – were originally due to finish. Kenny had been set to take over on Aug. 1 after being in charge of the under-21 national side.

Ireland faces Slovakia away in the Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs, with the winner to face either Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, the fixture has been postponed for a second time due to the pandemic.