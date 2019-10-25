The Latest: Judge: Cross country team can’t compete in meet

<p> George Robinson (72) and Ronald Haggins (42) with members of the Simeon High School football team appear at City Hall Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, shows in Chicago. A strike by school teachers in Chicago has spread from the picket line to the playing field. Thousands of high school athletes, shut out of class for ten days, are arguing, rallying and even filing lawsuits for the chance to compete in postseason play. Hanging in the balance, they say, are not just the pursuit of championship glory, but scholarships, perhaps an otherwise-lost opportunity to attend college and, in some cases, to escape drugs and violence in city neighborhoods.(AP Photo/Don Babwin) </p>

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on the Chicago teachers’ strike interruption of fall high school sports (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

A Cook County judge has ruled that high school cross-country runners idled by a Chicago teachers’ strike won’t be able to participate in a state-qualifying meet Saturday.

Judge Eve M. Reilly issued her order late Friday, a day after athletes from Jones College Prep filed a lawsuit. It sought to lift an Illinois High School Association prohibition on their participation in sectional competition before the state finals Nov. 9.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that about 100 students attended the hearing.

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union walked out Oct. 17 but continue negotiating with the nation’s third-largest school district over issues such as class sizes and staffing.

The IHSA won’t allow students not attending class to participate in a state series unless it started before the strike began. The runners argue a qualifying Oct. 16 meet — a day before the walkout — should count as part of the series.