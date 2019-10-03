The Latest: Johnson-Thompson wins world heptathlon gold

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships early Friday (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has swept to the gold medal in the heptathlon, capping a steady rise to the top for the British competitor.

Johnson-Thompson failed to reach the medals at the 2017 world championships and was second to Olympic champion Nafi Thiam at last year’s European championships. Over seven events Wednesday and Thursday, however, she built enough of a points advantage to have a 10-second advantage over Thiam ahead of the final event, the 800 meters.

Johnson-Thompson finished in dominant style, beating Thiam by 11 seconds in the 800. Thiam already looked to have given up the fight for gold when she opted not to take a third throw in the javelin, the penultimate event.

Johnson-Thompson’s points total of 6,981 was far ahead of Thiam’s 6,677 and the 6,560 scored by bronze medalist Verena Preiner of Austria.