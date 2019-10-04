The Latest: Japan takes 2nd men’s walk gold

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the world track and field championships early Saturday (all times local):

1:00 a.m.

Toshikazu Yamanishi of Japan has won the men’s 20-kilometer walk, as Russia’s squad of officially neutral athletes claimed another silver medal.

Yamanishi held on to win by 15 seconds from fast-finishing Vasily Mizinov on the Doha seafront. Third went to Perseus Karlstrom of Sweden.

Japan has won two gold medals at the world championships, both in the walks.

Russia started Friday’s events with three medals and finished the night with six after Mizinov’s silver and a 2-3 finish in the men’s high jump. That matches the total medal tally of the Russian team in 2017, when they also competed as neutrals due to punishment for past doping offenses.