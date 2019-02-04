The Latest: FIS president says Vonn will leave big hole’

ARE, Sweden (AP) — The Latest on the Alpine skiing world championships in Are, Sweden (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Norwegian skier Kjetil Jansrud says he hopes to race in the super-G at the world championships on Wednesday, two weeks after breaking two bones in his left hand in a crash in downhill training in Kitzbuehel.

Jansrud, the Olympic super-G champion in 2014 and a worlds silver medalist in 2017, says the injury should take six weeks to heal but he’s willing to race with “some sort of handicap.”

Holding out his swollen hand at a media conference at the Norway team hotel in Are, Sweden, Jansrud says, “I have had a few days’ skiing to try it. And in my personal experience, it’s working. It’s actually skiable.”

The 33-year-old Jansrud hurt his hand as he tried to break a fall on an icy stretch of the Kitzbuehel classic.

He says “it could be an issue going out the start and holding the pole. If someone gives me the chance of taking away the few percent I will lose on the start but being able to compete, I would rather do that than not.”