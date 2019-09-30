The Latest: IAAF anthem plays for Russian pole vaulter

<p> FILE - In this Wednesday, April 9, 2014 file photo, former marathon world record holder Ethiopia's Haile Gebrselassie, poses for photographers at a hotel in London. Gebrselassie says it was wrong to hold the track and field world championships in Qatar and marathon runners could have died from the heat. The women’s marathon Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 started at midnight to dodge the worst of the heat in Qatar but was still held in humidity that made it feel like 105 degrees (40 Celsius). Twenty-eight of the 68 women dropped out and one was briefly hospitalized. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) </p>

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

The IAAF anthem played. The IAAF flag was raised. The fans in the sparse crowd even stood.

That’s how Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova was honored as a neutral athlete in her gold-medal ceremony.

Sidorova was granted neutral status after the IAAF, track’s governing body, vetted her drug-testing record. She’s allowed to compete here along with 29 of her Russian teammates. They’re banned from displaying any national symbols.

After winning the event Sunday, Sidorova made her way around the track for a victory lap without a flag.