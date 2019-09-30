The Latest: IAAF anthem plays for Russian pole vaulter

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

The IAAF anthem played. The IAAF flag was raised. The fans in the sparse crowd even stood.

That’s how Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova was honored as a neutral athlete in her gold-medal ceremony.

Sidorova was granted neutral status after the IAAF, track’s governing body, vetted her drug-testing record. She’s allowed to compete here along with 29 of her Russian teammates. They’re banned from displaying any national symbols.

After winning the event Sunday, Sidorova made her way around the track for a victory lap without a flag.