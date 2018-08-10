The Latest: Hoops coach pleads not guilty in tourist death

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the college basketball coach accused of throwing a punch that led to the death of a New York City tourist (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

A college basketball coach who police say threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge.

Wake Forest University assistant coach Jamill Jones was arraigned Thursday night on a misdemeanor assault charge and released on his own recognizance.

Police say Jones attacked digital marketing guru Sandor Szabo around 1:15 a.m. last Sunday in Queens, causing him to fall and smash his head on the sidewalk. Police say Szabo, visiting from Boca Raton, Florida, banged on the window of Jones’ SUV while looking for his ride after his stepsister’s wedding.

Police say the coach got out, followed Szabo to the sidewalk, clocked him and sped off.

Jones, of Kernersville, North Carolina, turned himself in to police earlier Thursday. His attorney calls the encounter a “tragic accident.”