The Latest: Homes burn in Los Angeles wildfire

SANTA ROSA, California (AP) — The Latest on California fires (all times local):

5:28 a.m.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says some homes have burned in a wildfire on the city’s west side but so far there have not been extensive losses.

The fire erupted early Monday morning in Sepulveda Pass, which carries Interstate 405 through the Santa Monica Mountains.

The mayor says the fire is believed to have grown to about 400 acres (162 hectares), pushed by winds from 15-20 mph (24-32 kph).

Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott says about 3,300 homes are threatened in the Mountaingate and Mandeville Canyon areas but mandator evacuation orders have expanded southwestward.