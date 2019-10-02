The Latest: Holloway wins 110 hurdles as McLeod falls

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships on Wednesday (all times local):

11:05 p.m.

Grant Holloway of the United States has won the men’s 110-meter hurdles after defending champ Omar McLeod of Jamaica fell.

Holloway slowed toward the end but held on to win in 13.10 seconds, 0.05 faster than 2015 champion Sergey Shubenkov, a Russian competing as a neutral athlete. Pascal Martinot-Lagarde was third for France in 13.18.

After crossing the finish line, Holloway kept running around the turn in celebration before collapsing onto the back straight. He followed up with the “chomp” gesture of the University of Florida Gators.

McLeod clipped two hurdles and veered into the wrong lane, colliding with Spain’s Orlando Ortega, who shoved McLeod and signaled his frustration after crossing the line fifth.

Pawel Fajdek of Poland, the undisputed king of hammer throw at the world championships, earlier sealed his fourth consecutive title with a throw of 80.50 meters. The question now is whether he can finally add an Olympic medal after being eliminated in qualifying at the 2012 and 2016 Games.

Quentin Bigot of France took the silver with 78.19m, beating Hungary’s Bence Halasz by a single centimeter.