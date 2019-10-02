The Latest: Hassan cruises into 1,500 semifinals

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

Sifan Hassan has cruised into the semifinals of the 1,500 meters, the day after her coach Alberto Salazar was banned for doping offenses.

The Dutch runner is chasing her second gold medal of the world championships after victory in the 10,000. Her winning time of 4 minutes, 3.88 seconds was the fastest across all three heats.

Hassan trains with Salazar’s Nike Oregon Project. She has denied any wrongdoing, saying the charges against Salazar “focused on the period before I joined the Oregon Project.” Hassan is working with a replacement coach from the Dutch track federation after Salazar was banned from the championships.

Hassan narrowly beat the Olympic champion, Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, who qualified second from their heat. Jenny Simpson of the United States and Rababe Arafi of Morocco won the other heats.

Other notable athletes who made the final include European champion Laura Muir of Britain and U.S. national champion Shelby Houlihan.

The women’s 1,500 semifinals are Thursday and the final is Friday.