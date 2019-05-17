The Latest: Ex-Oregon football player stops gunman at school

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of an armed person at a Portland, Oregon high school (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The Portland Police Bureau says man who entered a classroom at a Portland, Oregon, high school with a shotgun was a student there.

Police spokesman Sgt. Brad Yakots said Friday that the gunman was subdued by a staff member before police arrived at Parkrose High School.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the staff member was former University of Oregon football player Keanon Lowe, who is now a coach and security guard at the school.

The newspaper says Lowe was seen leaving the school about four hours after the incident and told reporters he was tired but happy that he was there for the students.

Yakots will not confirm that Lowe was the staff member involved, but he says the outcome with no injuries was the “best case scenario.”

Lowe was a star wide receiver for Oregon and played from 2011 to 2014.