The Latest: Green hopes law will change NCAA ‘dictatorship’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a law allowing college athletes to make money from endorsements (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

NBA star Draymond Green said he hopes a new California law allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals will force the “dictatorship” of the NCAA to change its rules.

The three-time NBA champion and former Michigan State standout told reporters on Monday that college athletes spend so much of their time broke while the schools make “a ton of money off your likeness.”

Green said the law will help college athletes who “have no voice,” adding he is “tired of seeing people get ripped off.” He also criticized NCAA President Mark Emmert, saying the law will force him to “speak up” on the issue.

The NCAA opposed the bill and urged Gov. Gavin Newsom not to sign it, saying it would give California schools an unfair recruiting advantage.