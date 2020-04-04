The Latest: Grandmother of Baylor star Ursin dies from virus

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The grandmother of Baylor junior guard Moon Ursin has died in the New Orleans area after being infected with the coronavirus.

Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey, selected Saturday as part of the 2020 class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, said she has been in contact with Ursin and her family since getting a call from the player’s mother.

“You comfort through a phone as best you can,” said Mulkey, also a Louisiana native. “We’re humans. In Louisiana, we’re touchy-feely people, and we want to hug … and we can’t do that.”

Ruby Alexander, 79, died Tuesday night. The Baylor guard was the youngest of her nine grandchildren. Mulkey said Alexander, who she described as “vivacious”, spent weeks at a time in Waco and attended many Baylor games.

The defending national champion Lady Bears were expected to be a No. 1 seed in the Women’s NCAA Tournament before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s Final Four was supposed to be this weekend in New Orleans, less than 25 miles from Destrehan High School, where Ursin became the only Louisiana player to be Gatorade Player of the Year three times.