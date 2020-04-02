The Latest: Golden Gate Fields closes for live racing

The Latest on the effects of the new coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Golden Gate Fields in the San Francisco Bay area has been closed for live racing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alameda County Public Health Officer ordered the track to close, which resulted in the cancellation of Thursday’s card.

Golden Gate says it “is abiding by the instructions issued two weeks ago by the California Horse Racing Board to operate under the sanction of the local health authorities.”

The track says there are no known cases of COVID-19 at Golden Gate.

Santa Anita near Los Angeles has been without live racing since March 27 under a similar order from the Los Angeles County Health Department.

Both tracks had been racing without fans and limiting attendance to horsemen and necessary racing and track employees. Both are owned by The Stronach Group.

Horsemen representatives and The Stronach Group have maintained that racetracks are essential businesses in need of continued operations, providing care to animals, and that afternoon racing involves far fewer participants than morning training, which is allowed.

Over 1,200 horses are stabled at Golden Gate, with 400 workers living on site to care for the animals.