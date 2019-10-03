The Latest: German Kaul wins decathlon world championship

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships early Friday (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Niklas Kaul of Germany has won gold in the decathlon after a strong finish in the javelin and 1,500 meters.

Kaul, who entered the meet No. 8 in the world, stormed into the lead by winning the final two events for a total 8,691 points.

Estonia’s Maicel Uibo, the husband of world 400 silver medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo, was second with 8,604. He needed to stay close to Kaul in the final race but lost by more than 15 seconds. Miller-Uibo had won her medal just 45 minutes before the final decathlon event.

The bronze went to Canadian Damian Warner on 8,529.

World record holder Kevin Mayer of France withdrew in tears in the eighth event, the pole vault, with injuries to his hamstring and Achilles tendon.

“I prefer that happens here than at the Olympics,” he said.