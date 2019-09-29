The Latest: Fraser-Pryce wins fourth world 100 gold

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest from the track and field world championships in Qatar on Sunday (all times local):

11:20 p.m.

Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica has won her fourth world championship gold medal in the 100 meters.

After revealing a new rainbow-dyed hairstyle, she clocked 10.71 in front of a sparse crowd in the Qatari capital.

Dina Asher-Smith of Britain took silver at 10.83 ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast at 10.90.

Defending champion Tori Bowie of the United States withdrew before the semifinals. No reason was given, but injuries have hampered her form over the last year.