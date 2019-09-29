The Latest: Fraser-Pryce heavy favorite after 100 semis

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest from the track and field world championships in Qatar on Sunday (all times local):

9.40 p.m.

Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce will contest for her fourth world championship gold medal in the 100 meters after winning her semifinal with ease.

The Jamaican’s time of 10.81 was the fastest across all three semifinals as she revealed a new rainbow-dyed hairstyle.

Dina Asher-Smith of Britain and Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast won the other two heats, both in 10.87. Jamaica’s Olympic champion Elaine Thompson qualified second behind Asher-Smith in 11.00.

Olympic relay gold medalist English Gardner’s championships ended with a thigh injury that caused the U.S. runner to pull up short. Gardner lay down and pounded the track with her fists before leaving in a wheelchair.

Defending champion Tori Bowie withdrew before the semifinals. No reason was given, but injuries have hampered her form over the last year.