The Latest: Football players say Ohio State doc abused them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the report detailing abuse of male athletes and students by a now-dead doctor at Ohio State. (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

An attorney who is preparing a lawsuit against Ohio State University on behalf of more than 50 former athletes who say they were abused by a team physician says most of those clients were football players from the school’s storied program, including well recognized stars who went on to the NFL.

Dayton attorney Michael Wright told The Associated Press on Saturday that the abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss occurred during required physical examinations at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, during treatment for injuries and ailments at Strauss’ off-campus clinic and at his home. Strauss killed himself in 2005.

An investigative report released Friday finds that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students but it makes only one specific reference to football players.

An Ohio State spokesman declined to comment.