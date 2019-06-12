The Latest: Ex-Stanford coach ‘ashamed’ for taking bribes

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the former Stanford sailing coach’s sentencing for his role in the college admissions bribery scheme (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

A former Stanford sailing coach who avoided prison time for his role in a college admissions scam says he is “ashamed” for bringing a “cloud” over the university.

John Vandemoer addressed reporters Wednesday after a federal judge in Boston sentenced him to one day in prison, which he was deemed to have served. He will serve two years of supervised release, including six months of home confinement.

Vandemoer said he believed he was helping the team but now sees that his actions were wrong. He pleaded guilty in March to agreeing to help students get into the school in exchange for payments to the sailing program.

Vandemoer said he is sorry for letting down his athletes, family and friends.

He is the first person to be sentenced in the sweeping case, which has also ensnared Hollywood celebrities and business executives.