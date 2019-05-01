The Latest: Lawyers rebuff prosecutor on tossed Spanier case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on a judge’s decision to throw out the conviction of former Penn State President Graham Spanier (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The cost of the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal to Penn State has included millions of dollars in salary and legal expenses for the university president forced out more than seven years ago.

A federal judge’s decision Tuesday to throw out former President Graham Spanier’s child endangerment conviction comes after the school’s doled out millions to defend him and other administrators in criminal court.

Penn State isn’t saying what it’s currently paying Spanier, a tenured professor on paid administrative leave.

The school is largely exempt from Pennsylvania’s open records law.

Spanier’s separation agreement, reached after Sandusky’s arrest in 2011, requires Penn State to pay his legal fees related to the scandal.

The judge gave state prosecutors three months to retry Spanier, but Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he plans to appeal.