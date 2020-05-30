The Latest: Ex-minister says French league canceled too soon

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

France’s former sports minister says the government was too hasty in calling off soccer leagues this season.

The French leagues were canceled after Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said in late April they could not resume because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Patrick Kanner, sports minister from 2014-17, thinks the leagues were pressured into canceling.

Speaking on France Inter radio on Saturday, Kanner said “they were not given any choice” and that “maybe we could have resumed playing in June.”

Kanner added that “there were healthy protocols in place” in case the leagues could resume “of course without fans” at the stadiums.

France is the only one of Europe’s five major soccer leagues to cancel its season.

Games in Germany have already resumed and they are set to do so in England, Italy and Spain next month.