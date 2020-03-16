The Latest: Europe’s top rugby league competition suspended

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on sports around the world (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

The Super League — Europe’s top division in rugby league — has been suspended, initially until April.

The league says the decision was taken following the British government’s updated advice on limiting social contact and mass gatherings.

In a joint statement, Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone and Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer said the suspension presents “significant financial and commercial implications for rugby league, which will be further considered during the period of suspension.”

The Super League includes teams from France and Canada.

___

1:35 p.m.

The Arizona Coyotes will pay all part-time arena and team employees through the end of the previously scheduled NHL season.

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo and his family have partnered with Gila River Arena to pay part-time and hourly arena employees scheduled to work the team’s final eight home games. All part-time and hourly team employees will be paid through April 4.

The Coyotes also will pay part-time Tucson Roadrunners employees affected by the suspension of the American Hockey League.

The NHL announced last week it would pause the 2019-20 season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coyotes defenseman Aaron Ness became the NHL’s first known player to be tested for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms last week. His agent, Neil Sheehy, said Monday that Ness tested negative for the virus.