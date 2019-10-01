The Latest: Ethiopian marathoners must sit out 3 months

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships (all times local):

5.40 p.m.

Compete in the world championship marathon, sit out the next three months. That’s the message from Ethiopian track and field officials concerned about the heat in Qatar.

The federation says it “has decided that all Ethiopian athletes who took part in the Doha marathon should not take part in any other race before three months.”

It says the decision is prompted by concern for the athletes’ health and any who break the rules face “severe consequences.”

Of the 68 athletes who started the women’s marathon Friday in hot and humid conditions, 28 failed to finish — including all three Ethiopians taking part.

Ethiopian distance-running great Haile Gebrselassie told The Associated Press that athletes “could have died” in the conditions. The men’s marathon is Saturday.